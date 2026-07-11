Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Trading Bonus for Argentina vs. Switzerland

Argentina and Switzerland clash in Arlington on Saturday, July 11, and you can trade the matchup with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code you need is SIBONUS, which unlocks the welcome offer for new users in eligible states. This quarterfinal showdown between the defending champion and one of the tournament's most disciplined defensive teams offers plenty of trading opportunities on a prediction market promos platform that goes beyond traditional sports betting.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $20 to unlock a $50 bonus on your account. You'll need to enter SIBONUS during registration to activate the promotion, and the bonus applies in most U.S. states except Nevada. The offer requires identity verification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie, plus confirmation of your location and Social Security Number.

Once your account is funded and verified, you can trade on Argentina vs. Switzerland across multiple outcomes. Will Argentina's attacking prowess break through Switzerland's compact defense, or will the Swiss frustrate the favorites into a penalty shootout? You might trade on match outcomes, goal totals, or individual player performances. If Argentina wins 2-1, your prediction market position profits accordingly. If Switzerland pulls off the upset with a 1-0 victory, your trades on that outcome gain value instead.

Key terms and conditions to know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Requires $20 minimum deposit to activate the bonus

Must enter promo code SIBONUS at sign-up

Identity verification required before trading

Bonus applies to your account wallet for trading on any Polymarket market

The beauty of Polymarket is that you're not limited to Argentina vs. Switzerland outcomes. The platform lets you trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture alongside sports, giving you a genuinely diverse prediction market experience that traditional sportsbooks cannot match.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade Argentina vs. Switzerland

Getting started with Polymarket and your $50 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Saturday's quarterfinal:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to unlock the welcome offer. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport and taking a selfie holding that ID. Confirm your Social Security Number if Polymarket requests it via email. Deposit $20 by clicking "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and selecting your preferred payment method. Start trading on Argentina vs. Switzerland using your $50 bonus and deposited funds.

Once you've completed these steps, you'll have full access to Polymarket's prediction markets. You can trade on Argentina's chances of advancing, Switzerland's upset potential, or any other outcome tied to Saturday's quarterfinal. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.