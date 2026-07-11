Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Trading Bonus for Argentina vs. Switzerland
Argentina and Switzerland clash in Arlington on Saturday, July 11, and you can trade the matchup with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code you need is SIBONUS, which unlocks the welcome offer for new users in eligible states. This quarterfinal showdown between the defending champion and one of the tournament's most disciplined defensive teams offers plenty of trading opportunities on a prediction market promos platform that goes beyond traditional sports betting.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Argentina vs. Switzerland
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $20 to unlock a $50 bonus on your account. You'll need to enter SIBONUS during registration to activate the promotion, and the bonus applies in most U.S. states except Nevada. The offer requires identity verification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie, plus confirmation of your location and Social Security Number.
Once your account is funded and verified, you can trade on Argentina vs. Switzerland across multiple outcomes. Will Argentina's attacking prowess break through Switzerland's compact defense, or will the Swiss frustrate the favorites into a penalty shootout? You might trade on match outcomes, goal totals, or individual player performances. If Argentina wins 2-1, your prediction market position profits accordingly. If Switzerland pulls off the upset with a 1-0 victory, your trades on that outcome gain value instead.
Key terms and conditions to know:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Requires $20 minimum deposit to activate the bonus
- Must enter promo code SIBONUS at sign-up
- Identity verification required before trading
- Bonus applies to your account wallet for trading on any Polymarket market
The beauty of Polymarket is that you're not limited to Argentina vs. Switzerland outcomes. The platform lets you trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture alongside sports, giving you a genuinely diverse prediction market experience that traditional sportsbooks cannot match.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade Argentina vs. Switzerland
Getting started with Polymarket and your $50 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Saturday's quarterfinal:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account.
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process to unlock the welcome offer.
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location.
- Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport and taking a selfie holding that ID.
- Confirm your Social Security Number if Polymarket requests it via email.
- Deposit $20 by clicking "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and selecting your preferred payment method.
- Start trading on Argentina vs. Switzerland using your $50 bonus and deposited funds.
Once you've completed these steps, you'll have full access to Polymarket's prediction markets. You can trade on Argentina's chances of advancing, Switzerland's upset potential, or any other outcome tied to Saturday's quarterfinal. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.