Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Trading Bonus for England vs. Argentina

England and Argentina clash in a heavyweight semi-final on Wednesday, July 15, and you can trade the match outcome on Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim an $50 bonus . This semi-final showdown features two of football's most storied rivals competing for a place in the final, making it the perfect event to start your prediction market journey. You'll need to enter the code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the welcome offer and begin trading on this marquee matchup.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the England vs. Argentina Semi-Final

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $20 and receive a $50 bonus to trade with on the platform. To claim this offer, you must be physically located in an eligible U.S. state (all states except Nevada qualify) and enter SIBONUS during your account registration. The bonus unlocks immediately after you complete your deposit, giving you additional capital to trade on England vs. Argentina or any other prediction market available on the platform.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Code required: Yes (SIBONUS)

Minimum deposit: $20 to activate the bonus

Eligible states: All U.S. states except Nevada

ID verification: You must provide a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID

Offer applies: Wednesday, July 15, and ongoing for new users

Imagine trading that England's Jude Bellingham scores in the semi-final, or that Argentina's Lionel Messi orchestrates a winning performance. With your $50 bonus, you can explore multiple outcomes from the match. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings add to your account balance. If your trade doesn't pan out, you've only risked the bonus funds, not your own deposit.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading England vs. Argentina

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and trade on the England vs. Argentina semi-final:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page: Navigate to Polymarket's registration portal and click the sign-up button to begin creating your account. Enter promo code SIBONUS: During registration, enter the code SIBONUS in the designated promo code field to unlock the welcome offer. Provide personal information: Complete your profile by entering your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Polymarket may request your Social Security Number and photo ID verification (driver's license or passport plus a selfie). Make your $20 deposit: Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet, select your preferred payment method, and deposit $20 to activate the $50 bonus. Start trading: Once your deposit clears, your $50 bonus appears in your account. Browse the England vs. Argentina market and place your trades on the outcomes you predict.

Polymarket offers far more than just sports trading. You can also predict outcomes in politics, economics, entertainment, and culture, giving you a diverse range of markets beyond traditional sports betting. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.