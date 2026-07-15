Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Trading Bonus for England vs. Argentina
England and Argentina clash in a heavyweight semi-final on Wednesday, July 15, and you can trade the match outcome on Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim an $50 bonus. This semi-final showdown features two of football's most storied rivals competing for a place in the final, making it the perfect event to start your prediction market journey. You'll need to enter the code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the welcome offer and begin trading on this marquee matchup.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the England vs. Argentina Semi-Final
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $20 and receive a $50 bonus to trade with on the platform. To claim this offer, you must be physically located in an eligible U.S. state (all states except Nevada qualify) and enter SIBONUS during your account registration. The bonus unlocks immediately after you complete your deposit, giving you additional capital to trade on England vs. Argentina or any other prediction market available on the platform.
Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:
- Code required: Yes (SIBONUS)
- Minimum deposit: $20 to activate the bonus
- Eligible states: All U.S. states except Nevada
- ID verification: You must provide a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Offer applies: Wednesday, July 15, and ongoing for new users
Imagine trading that England's Jude Bellingham scores in the semi-final, or that Argentina's Lionel Messi orchestrates a winning performance. With your $50 bonus, you can explore multiple outcomes from the match. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings add to your account balance. If your trade doesn't pan out, you've only risked the bonus funds, not your own deposit.
How to Claim the SIBONUS Offer and Start Trading England vs. Argentina
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and trade on the England vs. Argentina semi-final:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page: Navigate to Polymarket's registration portal and click the sign-up button to begin creating your account.
- Enter promo code SIBONUS: During registration, enter the code SIBONUS in the designated promo code field to unlock the welcome offer.
- Provide personal information: Complete your profile by entering your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Polymarket may request your Social Security Number and photo ID verification (driver's license or passport plus a selfie).
- Make your $20 deposit: Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet, select your preferred payment method, and deposit $20 to activate the $50 bonus.
- Start trading: Once your deposit clears, your $50 bonus appears in your account. Browse the England vs. Argentina market and place your trades on the outcomes you predict.
Polymarket offers far more than just sports trading. You can also predict outcomes in politics, economics, entertainment, and culture, giving you a diverse range of markets beyond traditional sports betting. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.