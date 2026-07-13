Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get a $50 Bonus for the Home Run Derby
Baseball's most explosive All-Star event takes center stage Monday, July 13, and you can trade on the action with a $50 bonus from Polymarket using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. Eight of baseball's biggest sluggers will compete at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and the new Netflix broadcast means millions will tune in to watch the fireworks. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock your welcome offer and start trading on tonight's Derby matchups.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Home Run Derby Trading
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new users ready to trade on prediction markets. To claim your bonus, you'll deposit a minimum of $20 into your account, and Polymarket will credit you with an additional $50 to use for trading. This means you'll have $70 total to deploy across various markets, including predictions on tonight's Home Run Derby winner and individual slugger performances.
Here's what you need to know about the offer:
- Code SIBONUS is required at registration to activate the bonus
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim
- Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) plus a selfie holding your ID is required
- Minimum $20 deposit needed to unlock the $50 bonus
- The bonus applies to all prediction markets on the platform, not just sports
Imagine trading on whether Kyle Schwarber, the major league home run leader, wins the Derby tonight. If your prediction proves correct, your $50 bonus grows into winnings you can withdraw or reinvest in other markets. If your trade doesn't pan out, you've only used the bonus Polymarket provided, keeping your initial $20 deposit intact for future trading opportunities.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade on Home Run Derby
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and begin trading on tonight's Home Run Derby action:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the account creation process
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Verify your Social Security Number if prompted by email
- Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen
- Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 to activate the bonus
- Once your deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account
- Browse the Home Run Derby markets and place your first trades
Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. You can predict outcomes across politics, entertainment, economics, culture, and climate on the same platform. This diverse range of markets sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks and makes it a unique destination for prediction traders. Ready to dive deeper into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.