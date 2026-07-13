Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get a $50 Bonus for the Home Run Derby

Baseball's most explosive All-Star event takes center stage Monday, July 13, and you can trade on the action with a $50 bonus from Polymarket using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. Eight of baseball's biggest sluggers will compete at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and the new Netflix broadcast means millions will tune in to watch the fireworks. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock your welcome offer and start trading on tonight's Derby matchups.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Home Run Derby Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new users ready to trade on prediction markets. To claim your bonus, you'll deposit a minimum of $20 into your account, and Polymarket will credit you with an additional $50 to use for trading. This means you'll have $70 total to deploy across various markets, including predictions on tonight's Home Run Derby winner and individual slugger performances.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to activate the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) plus a selfie holding your ID is required

Minimum $20 deposit needed to unlock the $50 bonus

The bonus applies to all prediction markets on the platform, not just sports

Imagine trading on whether Kyle Schwarber, the major league home run leader, wins the Derby tonight. If your prediction proves correct, your $50 bonus grows into winnings you can withdraw or reinvest in other markets. If your trade doesn't pan out, you've only used the bonus Polymarket provided, keeping your initial $20 deposit intact for future trading opportunities.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade on Home Run Derby

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and begin trading on tonight's Home Run Derby action:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the account creation process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Verify your Social Security Number if prompted by email Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 to activate the bonus Once your deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account Browse the Home Run Derby markets and place your first trades

Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. You can predict outcomes across politics, entertainment, economics, culture, and climate on the same platform. This diverse range of markets sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks and makes it a unique destination for prediction traders. Ready to dive deeper into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed comparison.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.