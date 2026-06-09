Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Gives $50 for a $20 Deposit Ahead of Hurricanes vs Golden Knights

The Stanley Cup Final intensifies Thursday as the Carolina Hurricanes face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4, and you can trade on the outcome with a Polymarket promo code. New users can claim a $20 bonus using code SIBONUS as of Tuesday, June 9. Whether you're predicting if Rod Brind'Amour starts Frederik Andersen or Brandon Bussi in net, or forecasting the game winner, prediction market promos offer a unique way to engage with the action.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Game 4

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 welcome bonus when you sign up and make an initial deposit of $20. This means you'll have $40 in trading capital to use on prediction markets covering the Hurricanes-Golden Knights matchup. The bonus applies in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you'll need to provide proof of identity during registration to claim it.

Here's what you need to know about the offer's terms and conditions:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Code SIBONUS required at signup

Minimum $20 deposit to activate the bonus

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport)

Must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

With the Hurricanes trailing 2-1 in the series and facing elimination if they lose Game 4, there's plenty to trade on. You could predict whether Andersen or Bussi starts in goal, forecast the final score, or trade on which team scores first. If your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep. If the outcome doesn't match your forecast, you've only wagered the bonus funds Polymarket provided.

Steps to Claim Your Bonus and Trade on Game 4

Getting started with your $20 Polymarket bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 4:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding the ID) Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Your $20 bonus will be credited, giving you $40 total to trade with Navigate to the Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Game 4 market and place your predictions

Once your account is funded, you can immediately start trading on various outcomes from Game 4. Whether you're predicting the winner, the final score, or specific player performances, Polymarket's prediction markets let you put your hockey knowledge to the test. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket compares to other prediction platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.