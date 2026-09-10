Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Gives $50 in Trading Bonuses for 49ers vs Rams Tonight

Looking to trade on the 49ers vs Rams matchup on Thursday, September 10? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $50 trading bonus. This welcome offer requires a $10 deposit and is available now through eligible prediction market promos. Code SIBONUS is required to claim this bonus.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the 49ers vs Rams

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must deposit at least $10 into your account and complete your first real-money trade to unlock the bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profit from your trades becomes yours to withdraw as cash.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to claim the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Minimum deposit of $10 required

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including the 49ers vs Rams game

If you trade on the 49ers vs Rams matchup and your prediction wins, your profit is yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you still have the opportunity to use your bonus funds on other markets available on Polymarket.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for the 49ers vs Rams Game

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on the 49ers vs Rams game.

Visit Polymarket through a verified sign-up link and click "Sign Up" Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address Submit photo ID verification (driver's license or passport with a selfie) Make your first deposit of at least $10 using debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the 49ers vs Rams prediction market Your $50 trading bonus will be credited once all requirements are met

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.