Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Gives a $50 Prediction Market Bonus for France vs Iraq

Looking to trade on the France vs Iraq Group I matchup? A Polymarket promo code unlocks a $50 bonus when you sign up before June 22. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim the offer. This welcome bonus gives you additional funds to trade on the France vs Iraq game and explore prediction market promos across the platform.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for France vs Iraq

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus after you complete a few straightforward steps. First, you'll deposit a minimum of $20 into your account. Once your deposit clears, Polymarket credits the $50 bonus to your trading wallet, giving you $70 total to trade on the France vs Iraq matchup and other markets.

Here are the key terms and conditions attached to this offer:

Available in most U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

Promo code SIBONUS is required during registration

A minimum $20 deposit is necessary to unlock the $50 bonus

You'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie

Social Security Number verification may be required

Let's say you trade $30 on France to win the Group I matchup at favorable odds. If France secures victory, your $30 position could return $60 or more depending on the market odds. If the trade doesn't go your way, you lose that $30 from your account balance. The remaining bonus funds stay in your wallet for additional trades on other prediction markets.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus Before France vs Iraq

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on France vs Iraq:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding the ID Verify your Social Security Number if Polymarket requests it Click the Deposit Cash button in your wallet Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Confirm the transaction to unlock your $50 bonus Start trading on France vs Iraq and other prediction markets

Ready to explore more about prediction market trading? Check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform compares to competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.