Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade on USA vs Paraguay With a $50 Bonus

The United States hosts Paraguay on June 12 in a Group D matchup that could define the Americans' tournament trajectory, and you can trade on the outcome with a $50 bonus from prediction market promos . Enter Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the welcome offer. This prediction market platform lets you trade on sports outcomes, political events, entertainment, and more. The code is required to claim the bonus, and the offer is available now through June 12.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for USA vs Paraguay

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you sign up and meet the platform's requirements. To activate the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $20 into your account after registration. Once you've completed these steps, you'll have funds available to trade on the USA vs Paraguay match and thousands of other prediction markets.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during sign-up

Provide valid photo ID and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $20 to unlock the bonus

Let's say you trade $20 on the United States to win against Paraguay. If the Americans secure victory, your prediction pays out based on the odds at the time of your trade. If Paraguay pulls off an upset or the match ends in a draw, your trade settles differently. Polymarket's prediction markets work differently than traditional sportsbooks because you're trading on outcomes rather than placing bets with fixed odds.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade on USA vs Paraguay

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $20 welcome bonus and begin trading on the USA vs Paraguay match:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport Take a selfie holding your ID to verify your identity Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Confirm your transaction to activate the $50 bonus Navigate to the USA vs Paraguay market and place your first trade

The United States enters this matchup as the clear favorite, with Christian Pulisic leading an attacking unit that should create multiple scoring opportunities. Paraguay's defensive organization under Gustavo Alfaro makes them a tougher opponent than their ranking suggests, but the hosts' home advantage and superior talent should prevail. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.