Jordan Staal is on fire, and the Stanley Cup Final is heading to Game 5 on Thursday, June 11. The Carolina Hurricanes forward has scored in all four games so far, becoming the first player since Mike Bossy in 1982 to accomplish that feat in the Finals. With the series tied heading into Thursday's matchup in Raleigh, North Carolina, now is the perfect time to trade on this pivotal game using a $50 Polymarket promo code bonus. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the offer, and prediction market promos like this one give you a chance to get involved in the action immediately.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Game 5

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you sign up and meet the requirements. To claim this offer, you must be located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada), provide valid identification, and make an initial deposit of $20. Once you've completed these steps, your bonus funds will be ready to use for trading on prediction markets, including the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5 matchup.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Requires the promo code SIBONUS at registration

Minimum deposit of $20 to activate the bonus

Valid ID and proof of residency required

Bonus funds can be used immediately for trading

With Staal scoring in every game and both teams struggling to maintain leads, Game 5 presents plenty of trading opportunities. The Hurricanes blew a 3-1 lead in Game 4 before Vegas tied it up, while the Golden Knights have shown they can come back from deficits. Whether you're predicting the final score, betting on which player scores next, or trading on other outcomes, your $50 bonus gives you a real stake in the action without requiring additional funds upfront.

Steps to Claim Your Bonus and Trade on Game 5

Getting started with Polymarket is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your $50 welcome bonus and begin trading on the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID Complete any additional verification requests, such as Social Security Number confirmation Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to activate your bonus funds Navigate to the Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Game 5 market and start trading

Once your account is funded, you can explore all of Polymarket's prediction markets beyond sports, including politics, entertainment, economics, and more. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs Polymarket review to see how they stack up.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.