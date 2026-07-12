The California Dream is alive and well as the Los Angeles Rams continue to shoot up prediction markets and extend the lead to win Super Bowl 61. The Rams have been one of Kalshi’s top favorites since the market opened, with several offseason moves boosting them.

Kalshi’s Super Bowl market has favored the Rams heavily since it opened in February, when they entered as a top-three team. LA now sits in sole possession of the top spot.

Super Bowl 61 Winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Rams 16%

Seattle Seahawks 7%

Buffalo Bills 7%

Kansas City Chiefs 7%

Baltimore Ravens 6%

Los Angeles sits more than double any other team's price to win the Super Bowl at 16%. A $10 trade on them to win profits $49 if they win the Super Bowl.

Everything going right

The LA Rams are coming off a 12-5 season and a loss in the NFC Championship game to the eventual Super Bowl Champions Seattle Seahawks.

A strong offseason followed the strong 2025 campaign, with several impact players coming in. The Rams signed Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to fix their secondary struggles.

The highlight and market-shifting move of the offseason came after they traded for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. The Rams acquired Garrett in exchange for edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

The Rams were already 11% favorites to win the Super Bowl before the trade. Following the move, they jumped to 16.5% and have been in that range since.

Los Angeles recorded 47 sacks last season and now adds Garrett, who set the single-season record with 23 in 2025.

Outside of the defensive additions, the Rams made no changes to their league-leading offense last season.

The usual contenders

The Rams' NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, is the only other team in the conference with a Super Bowl price over 5%. The two met three times last season, twice in the regular season and in the NFC Championship. They split the season series 1-1, with both regular-season games decided by less than a field goal. Seattle ultimately won in the NFC Championship 31-27 before winning the Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens remain close behind.

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