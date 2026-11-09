Rams Trending Up in Brian Thomas Jr. Next Team Market After Puka Nacua Injury

A name that has continued to be mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the deadline is Brian Thomas Jr. Between his usage and recent reports, a trade seems possible, and his NFL next team market on Kalshi hints at the Los Angeles Rams as his next team with 14%.

The Rams have sat near the top of his next team market for over a week. While the Rams price has cooled down from 79% to 14%, they remain at the top of the market. Kalshi settles on which team Thomas is with by December 1. A $10 trade that he lands with the Rams profits $50.80.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code VIP60 at registration to earn an exclusive $60 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Rams trending up

The Los Angeles Rams need a receiver now more than ever with their receiving core taking a huge hit after Puka Nacua’s injury in Week 9. Davante Adams remains out for 6-10 weeks after a ruptured hamstring he suffered in Week 6. Now Nacua is undergoing tests to determine the severity of his knee injury. With the Rams top two pass catchers injured, they may be more inclined to pay a premium for a receiver.

This could be the fresh start that Brian Thomas Jr. needs, as his usage hit an all-time low in Week 9. He failed to gain a target on a day when eight different receivers caught a pass. He has gone without a reception in three of his last four games.

On the season as a whole, he’s earned just a 43% snap share and 10% target share. His target share has dropped to just 5% in the last three weeks. In eight games, he’s caught 10 of 21 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

A Rams trade would put his first-round talent on full display. He’s just two years removed from his rookie breakout season, where he totaled 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Following the Rams 2-4 start to the season, they’ve followed it up with three straight wins, bringing them to 5-4. With things trending up in recent weeks, they may be forced to trade for a BTJ with Nacua now dealing with a knee injury.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.