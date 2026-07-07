Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy Atop Kalshi Scottish Open Market

Who else, other than Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, would be at the top of the Scottish Open markets? Scheffler is the heavy favorite. Rory sits close behind, well within striking distance.

Scheffler’s 16% to win the Scottish Open on Kalshi is nearly 2% off from doubling Rory’s price down at 9.6%.

Scottish Open Winner - Kalshi

Scottie Scheffler 16%

Rory McIlroy 9.6%

Jon Rahm 5.5%

Matt Fitzpatrick 4.6%

Xander Schäufele 4.4%

A $20 trade returns $105.80 profit on Scheffler and $177.89 on McIlroy if they win the Scottish Open. Scheffler is the only player above 10% to win.

Leading up to the Scottish Open

Scheffler is the No. 1 ranked player in the world with six top-5 finishes in his last eight tournaments. That includes three straight second-place finishes at the Masters, RBC Heritage, and Cadillac Championship, a third-place finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, T4 at the U.S. Open, and second place at the Travelers Championship.

Rory hasn’t been as active. Following his second consecutive win at the Masters, he’s made appearances in four tournaments since, with just one top-10 finish among them, with a T7 outing at the PGA Championship. He finished T19 at the Truist Championship, T12 at the Memorial Tournament, and is coming off a T32 performance at the U.S. Open.

Performances at The Renaissance Club

Scheffler played here three times in 2022, 2023, and 2025 while opting out in 2024. He missed the cut in 2022 and followed it up with a T3 finish in 2023 and a T8 finish in 2025. He enters as the favorite to win his first Scottish Open title.

This is Rory’s 11th appearance at the Scottish Open. He has finished strongly in recent years, winning in 2023, and T4 and T2 finishes in 2024 and 2025.

No notable price movement

Since opening July 5, Scheffler and McIlroy have stayed atop the market. Scheffler has slightly trended down after opening at 24%. He hovered around the 18%-19% range for 24 hours until July 6th, when he came down to 16%.

Rory hasn't seen much movement at all, opening at 10% and not dropping below 9% at all.

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