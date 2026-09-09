Shohei Ohtani Pitching? Not in Regular Season According to Kalshi Prediction Market

Things are trending down for Shohei Ohtani on the mound as Kalshi’s MLB market strongly suggests that he will not pitch again in the regular season. There is just a 6% chance that Ohtani sees the mound again in the regular season.

His 6% price to pitch is way down from where it was last week, when he had a 76% chance to return to pitching this regular season. However, after recent comments and career decisions, his price has come way down.

Shohei to Pitch Again in the 2026 Regular Season - Kalshi

Yes 6%

No 95%

Kalshi settles the market on whether Ohtani pitches in a game before September 28, a day before the postseason. A $10 trade profits $116.47 if he does pitch and just $.48 if he doesn’t.

Ohtani makes the decision

In a recent media session, Ohtani told reporters that he’ll be focusing on his hitting and likely not pitch again in the regular season. When reporters asked if he would pitch again this season, he said:

"Most likely, no–I'm going to be focusing on hitting moving forward."

The focus on hitting couldn't have come at a better time. Ohtani is in a serious slump since August 19, going 6/49 for 21 strikeouts and no RBIs. He also hasn't hit a home run since then.

The growing consensus around the Los Angeles Dodgers is that adding pitching to his plate would only compromise him more. Ohtani’s been dealing with lingering knee and bicep injuries, which is the sole reason he stopped pitching in the first place. After a four-game absence, Ohtani told reporters on September 7:

"I'm confident that my overall performance should be better moving forward," Ohtani said. "I think the thing that I was more focused on was making sure that the pitching wouldn't cause the most worst scenario, which was for me to not be able to play at all."

For the season, Ohtani is hitting at an elite level per usual, with 30 home runs, 80 RBI, a .277 average, and .902 OPS.

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