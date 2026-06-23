Trade England vs Ghana With Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for a $50 Bonus

England and Ghana clash in a pivotal Group L matchup on Tuesday, June 23, and there's no better time to join a Polymarket promo code offer. New users can claim an $50 bonus by entering code SIBONUS during registration, allowing you to trade on this high-stakes encounter and explore prediction market promos across dozens of markets. The Three Lions face the Black Stars with first place in the group potentially on the line, making this an ideal event to test your prediction skills on Polymarket.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for England vs Ghana

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus for eligible new users across most U.S. states (excluding Nevada). To claim the offer, you'll need to deposit a minimum of $20 into your account during the sign-up process. Once your deposit is confirmed and verified, Polymarket credits the $50 bonus to your account, giving you additional capital to trade on the England vs Ghana match and other prediction markets.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

The promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration to activate the offer

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the $50 bonus

You must provide valid identification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

When you trade on England vs Ghana, your bonus funds work like any other capital on the platform. If England wins 2-0 as predicted, you could see your position grow significantly. Conversely, if Ghana pulls off an upset, your trade moves against you. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not locked into traditional betting odds; instead, you're trading shares based on real-time probability assessments that shift as new information emerges.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade England vs Ghana

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the England vs Ghana match:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location Type in the promo code SIBONUS exactly as shown to unlock the welcome offer Provide proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of at least $20 and confirm the transaction Once your deposit is verified, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account Navigate to the England vs Ghana market and begin trading with your bonus funds

Polymarket offers far more than just sports trading. You can predict outcomes across politics, economics, entertainment, culture, and climate markets, giving you access to prediction opportunities unavailable elsewhere. For a detailed breakdown of how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.