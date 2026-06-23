Trade England vs Ghana With Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for a $50 Bonus
England and Ghana clash in a pivotal Group L matchup on Tuesday, June 23, and there's no better time to join a Polymarket promo code offer. New users can claim an $50 bonus by entering code SIBONUS during registration, allowing you to trade on this high-stakes encounter and explore prediction market promos across dozens of markets. The Three Lions face the Black Stars with first place in the group potentially on the line, making this an ideal event to test your prediction skills on Polymarket.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for England vs Ghana
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus for eligible new users across most U.S. states (excluding Nevada). To claim the offer, you'll need to deposit a minimum of $20 into your account during the sign-up process. Once your deposit is confirmed and verified, Polymarket credits the $50 bonus to your account, giving you additional capital to trade on the England vs Ghana match and other prediction markets.
Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:
- The promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration to activate the offer
- A minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the $50 bonus
- You must provide valid identification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID
- The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus
When you trade on England vs Ghana, your bonus funds work like any other capital on the platform. If England wins 2-0 as predicted, you could see your position grow significantly. Conversely, if Ghana pulls off an upset, your trade moves against you. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not locked into traditional betting odds; instead, you're trading shares based on real-time probability assessments that shift as new information emerges.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade England vs Ghana
Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the England vs Ghana match:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Type in the promo code SIBONUS exactly as shown to unlock the welcome offer
- Provide proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Enter a deposit amount of at least $20 and confirm the transaction
- Once your deposit is verified, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account
- Navigate to the England vs Ghana market and begin trading with your bonus funds
Polymarket offers far more than just sports trading. You can predict outcomes across politics, economics, entertainment, culture, and climate markets, giving you access to prediction opportunities unavailable elsewhere. For a detailed breakdown of how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.