Updated Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get $60 for Week 6 College Football

Week 6 college football delivers marquee matchups Saturday, and you can trade them all with our NEW Kalshi promo code VIP60. Register with code VIP60 by Friday, October 9 to claim a $60 trading bonus. You'll need to deposit at least $10 and complete $25 in qualifying trades to unlock your bonus, regardless of outcomes. Explore prediction market promos across sports and beyond.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for College Football Week 6

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 gives you $60 in bonus trading credit after you complete $25 worth of trades within seven days of registration. You must enter code VIP60 during sign-up, and the bonus applies whether your trades win or lose. This means you can trade on Texas versus Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl or Georgia versus Alabama in Tuscaloosa without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility.

Key terms include a $10 minimum deposit requirement and identity verification through Kalshi's standard Know Your Customer process. Your bonus credit expires seven days after it's granted, so plan your trading strategy accordingly. You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify for this offer.

Here's what you need to know about claiming your bonus:

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID

Deposit at least $10 into your account

Execute $25 in trades within seven days to unlock the $60 bonus

Use your bonus credit within seven days or it expires

Trade on any available market, including Week 6 college football outcomes

Imagine trading $25 on Texas to cover against Oklahoma. If your trade wins, you keep your winnings plus your $60 bonus. If it loses, you still receive the full $60 bonus credit to use on other markets like the Georgia-Alabama matchup or any other prediction market available on Kalshi.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Bonus for Week 6 College Football

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your VIP60 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading Week 6 college football by Friday, October 9.

Create your Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's sign-up page and enter code VIP60 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security Number, and residential address. Complete identity verification: Submit a government-issued ID and selfie through Kalshi's KYC process. This typically takes just a few minutes. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency. You can deposit more to ensure you have enough for multiple trades. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade on Week 6 college football matchups. Execute $25 worth of trades to trigger your bonus. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, Kalshi credits your $60 bonus to your account within 24 hours. Trade with your bonus: Use your $60 bonus credit on any available prediction market, including additional college football trades or other events.

Ready to explore prediction markets beyond sports? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against the competition.