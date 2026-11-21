After coming into the 2026-27 college football season as a sure thing to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, skepticism is now growing over whether Arch Manning will declare after the season. Kalshi’s NFL Draft market slightly leans toward Arch declaring, with a 56% chance.

The market on him declaring is up since opening back in mid-October at 40%. His price has dropped as low as 3% before eventually rising to its current price. Kalshi settles the market on whether Arch Manning publicly declares for the 2027 NFL Draft. A $10 trade that he declares profits $7.32 and $9.69 if he doesn’t.

Will Arch Manning declare for the 2027 NFL Draft? - Kalshi

Yes 56%

No 49%

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A rollercoaster season

It’s been anything but pretty for Arch Manning this season. He has 2,198 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions at a 64.7% completion rate. His production has fluctuated all season. Through the first three weeks, he went for 661 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions, which includes a win over No. 1 Ohio State.

Things headed south once SEC play began. Against Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, and Ole Miss, he went for 846 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions, while Texas went 2-2 through the stretch.

He slightly picked up against Mississippi State and Missouri with just over 500 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions before a 174 yard, one touchdown, and three interception outing against LSU.

His draft market has shifted according to his play. During the rough stretch of SEC games, he sat at around a 25% chance to declare. After a strong last few weeks, they have climbed to their current level.

Other markets indicate otherwise

Aside from Kalshi’s market on whether he’ll declare or not, there is a market for Arch Manning’s next team, which indicates that he’ll stay in school.

Arch Manning next team - Kalshi

Stays at Texas 42%

Declares for the draft 34%

Ole Miss 12%

Georgia 11%

His next team market has been just as volatile, with declaring, staying at Texas, and transferring to Georgia each leading the market at different times.

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