Yankees Ace Cam Schlittler Appears to Have Wrapped Up AL Cy Young on Kalshi Market

Cam Schlittler is all but locked in as the AL Cy Young winner. Kalshi’s MLB market is all but set on Schlittler winning at 97%.

Schlittler’s been the AL Cy Young favorite since late July and recently got a massive push to the top of the board. He moved from 57% to 97% in under a week. In that same span, Sonny Gray fell out of contention, leaving just Schlittler and Dylan Cease on the board.

AL Cy Young winner - Kalshi

Cam Schlittler 97%

Dylan Cease 4%

Dominance across the board

Schlittler took the league by storm after coming in with just a 2% chance. He quickly became one of the elite contenders in just three months, which is when he rose above 50%.

His numbers are nothing short of elite. He has a 1.95 ERA, 227 strikeouts, and a 0.90 WHIP, which are all top-5 numbers throughout the league, across 184.2 innings pitched. He also has a top-15 starting record at 14-6, including five of his last six.

Across his 20 total starts this season, he’s allowed just nine home runs in those games. Four of them came in a rough outing against the Detroit Tigers. In total, he’s allowed just 16 home runs, allowing two or fewer in all but one month this season.

Can Dylan Cease make a run?

Nothing is over until it’s over and Dylan Cease’s numbers indicate just that. Similar to Schlittler, Cease has his fair share of top-5 numbers, including a 2.38 ERA (4th) and 236 strikeouts (3rd). He sits just outside of the top-5 with a 1.06 WHIP (8th) and an 11-5 starting record, which is 30th in the league. He’s won his last four starts.

Each has only a few starts left to make their case. Schlittler’s next start comes on September 19 against the Arizona Diamondbacks while Cease’s is the same day against the Texas Rangers.

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