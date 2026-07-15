Yankees Trending Up in World Series Prediction Markets

The Bronx is bombing once again in the latest shift on prediction markets, leaning in favor of the New York Yankees. The Yankees finished the first half on a high note, and Polymarket rewarded them.

Polymarket’s World Series board saw a positive 2% jump to 13% for the Yankees following their sweep over the Washington Nationals going into the break.

World Series Winner - Polymarket

Los Angeles Dodgers 30%

New York Yankees 13%

Milwaukee Brewers 9%

Atlanta Braves 8%

Following the shift, New York remains extremely profitable with a $127.15 profit on a $20 trade if they win the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers remain far out in front of the Yankees.

Finishing strong

The first half of the 2026 MLB season is in the books, and the Yankees couldn’t have asked for a better ending to a brutal stretch. From June 25 to July 8, the Yankees went 2-11, including sweeps by the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Things took a turn on July 9 with a win to avoid a sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays, followed by a series sweep over the Nationals. Through that four-game stretch, the Yankees exploded for 26 runs while allowing 12.

Help on the way

Despite being one of the most heavily banged-up teams in the league, the Yankees remain in contention. With the second half of the season getting underway, several key players are nearing returns, including Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt.

Aaron Judge : The team announced that he’ll undergo imaging of his fractured rib, which should set a timeline for his return.

: The team announced that he’ll undergo imaging of his fractured rib, which should set a timeline for his return. Giancarlo Stanton : Dealing with a calf injury, but has resumed running after multiple PRP injections.

: Dealing with a calf injury, but has resumed running after multiple PRP injections. Clarke Schmidt : Rehabbing from his June 2025 Tommy John surgery and is reportedly targeting a mid-August return. He has since returned to the bullpen.

: Rehabbing from his June 2025 Tommy John surgery and is reportedly targeting a mid-August return. He has since returned to the bullpen. Carlos Rodon : On the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation. He’s since returned to throwing and should be in the bullpen this week.

: On the 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation. He’s since returned to throwing and should be in the bullpen this week. Max Fried: Out since May 13 with a bone contusion in his left elbow, Fried is expected back soon and will likely pitch in a rehab game next week.

The Yankees are back in action on Friday, July 17, hosting the top-ranked Los Angeles Dodgers, where a series win could impact the World Series market even more.

New users who sign up with the Polymarket invite code SIBONUS and deposit $20 or more will receive $50 in trading funds — one of the best welcome offers in prediction markets right now.

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