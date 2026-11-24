How Kimi Antonelli Became F1’s Youngest World Champion
Nov 24, 2026 · 3:21
SI Writer/Editor Zach Koons reflects on Kimi Antonelli succeeding Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, the advice Antonelli took from Sebastian Vettel after breaking his record, and why he still makes time for pranks in the garage.
Transcript
Timmy Antonelli may have won a historic Formula One World Championship, but he won't let that change who he is.
After a busy stretch that saw him clinch the championship in Mexico City, then travel to Sao Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix, Antonelli finally had a chance to return home and celebrate with his family and friends.
First to San Marino, where he resides, and then to his native Bologna.
And Antonelli admits that he started to see a change as to how those treat him now that he's a Formula One world champ.
He had a chance to meet with the president of Italy.
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