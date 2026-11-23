I want to hop right into it by saying this, so that the, the New York Giants beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's probably the biggest regular season win for the, the Giants since 2022.

And even then, I mean, the Jaguars were universally believed to be one of the best teams in the NFL.

So I have my, I have, I have my kids in the room for it.

And for the first time in forever, it felt like one of those big late afternoon NFC East games in the Meadowlands.