Two Bad AFC Teams Are Going to Make the Playoffs
Nov 23, 2026 · 14:16
Conor Orr and Albert Breer break down why the Baltimore Ravens’ defense is struggling under new head coach Jesse Minter and who the final two AFC playoff teams might be.
Transcript
The Ravens lost on Sunday, um, to the Carolina Panthers.
It was a game with seven lead changes.
I watched this one almost from start to finish , 35-33.
It was a great game.
It was probably the, the best pure like game of the weekend.
2,573 words
Related videos
17:05
Adbul Carter and Arvell Reese Just Can't Be Stopped
Nov 23, 2026
12:54
Is Paul George Making the Celtics Better Than Jaylen Brown Did?
Nov 23, 2026
1:05:24
Big Ten on Tilt With UCLA and Indiana Falling, TCU Fires Sonny Dykes
Nov 22, 2026
12:53
Walker Kessler Is as Important as Luka Dončić to the Lakers
Nov 20, 2026