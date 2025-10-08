SI

Twelve Real Madrid Players on International Duty: Countries, Games, How to Watch on TV

Real Madrid players will represent eight countries across the world during the second pause of the domestic season.

Amanda Langell

Rodrygo (left) and Vinícius Júnior (right) will return to the Brazil national team in October.
Rodrygo (left) and Vinícius Júnior (right) will return to the Brazil national team in October. / IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Twelve Real Madrid players are set to take center stage for their countries during the October international break.

After securing a 3–1 victory over Villarreal and reclaiming the top spot in La Liga, a handful of Xabi Alonso’s best left the Spanish capital to represent their respective national teams over the next two weeks.

From 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to international friendlies, the called-up players will be in action across Europe, Asia and South America during the brief pause to the 2025–26 domestic season.

Although the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde all remained in Madrid, 12 stars, including Kylian Mbappé, will look to help their national teams to significant victories in October.

Here’s a complete guide on how to keep up with every Real Madrid player during the October international break.

Every Real Madrid Player Called-Up for October International Duty

Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé is set to lead France during the October international break. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Player

Country

Competition

Kylian Mbappé

France

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Eduardo Camavinga

France

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Dean Huijsen

Spain

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Gonzalo García

Spain U-21

International Friendly / 2027 U-21 Euro Qualifier

Thibaut Courtois

Belgium

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Arda Güler

Türkiye

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

David Alaba

Austria

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Vinícius Júnior

Brazil

International Friendlies

Rodrygo

Brazil

International Friendlies

Éder Militão

Brazil

International Friendlies

Franco Mastantuono

Argentina

International Friendlies

Brahim Díaz

Morocco

International Friendly / 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Real Madrid are well-represented across the globe in October, with players from eight different countries earning call-ups. Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga, who are with the France national team, headline the list, though the former is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Villarreal.

Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão, meanwhile, are back with the Brazil national team after being left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad last month. The Seleção might not have the high stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches of France, Belgium, Türkiye, Spain, Austria and Morocco, but their international friendlies are taking them to Asia.

Alonso will hope to avoid any major injuries to his star players this break, especially Dean Huijsen and David Alaba given Real Madrid’s already undermanned defense.

Full List of October International Matches Featuring Real Madrid Players

Arda Güler
Arda Güler will take center stage for Türkiye. / IMAGO/Depo Photos

France (Mbappé, Camavinga)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Azerbaijan (H)

Oct. 10

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Iceland (A)

Oct. 13

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Spain (Huijsen)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Georgia (H)

Oct. 11

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Bulgaria (H)

Oct. 14

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

READ: How to Watch Spain’s October World Cup Qualifier Matches

Spain U-21 (García)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Norway U-21 (H)

Oct. 10

3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

International Friendly

Finland U-21 (H)

Oct. 14

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

2027 U-21 Euro Qualifier

Belgium (Courtois)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

North Macedonia (H)

Oct. 10

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Wales (A)

Oct. 13

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Türkiye (Güler)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Bulgaria (A)

Oct. 11

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Georgia (H)

Oct. 14

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Austria (Alaba)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

San Marino

Oct. 9

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Romania

Oct. 12

2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Brazil (Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Militão)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off

Match Type

South Korea (A)

Oct. 10

7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST

International Friendly

Japan (A)

Oct. 14

6:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. BST

International Friendly

Argentina (Mastantuono)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off Time

Match Type

Venezuela (H)

Oct. 10 / Oct. 11

8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST

International Friendly

Puerto Rico (H)

Oct. 13 / Oct. 14

8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST

International Friendly

Morocco (Díaz)

Opponent

Date

Kick-Off

Match Type

Bahrain (H)

Oct. 9

3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

International Friendly

Congo (H)

Oct. 14

3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST

2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

