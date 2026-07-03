‘Make Decisions’—Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to Retirement Rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted now is not the time to discuss his international future with Portugal following claims he could retire from national-team duty after the World Cup this summer.

Just before helping inspire Portugal’s 2–1 comeback victory over Croatia on Thursday, Ronaldo’s future with the international team was plunged into doubt by his own sister, who claimed this World Cup would be Ronaldo’s “last dance” with the team.

While Ronaldo refused to be drawn either way on the speculation, he did confess he will consider his international future at the end of this summer’s World Cup.

“The future isn’t important right now,” he told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV. “I’ll talk about it ... I’ll have time, after we win or lose, to talk to my family, and then make decisions the way I do.

“I don’t make decisions on the spur of the moment anymore; now I take everything calmly. For now, it’s about enjoying today.”

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire After 2026 World Cup?

Ronaldo’s career is undoubtedly winding down. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Having led Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title earlier this summer, there are very few gaps left in Ronaldo’s trophy cabinet.

At international level, the all-time leading scorer in history has led Portugal to European glory at Euro 2016 and at both the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League, but the World Cup is the primary prize to have eluded him thus far.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo is clearly running out of time to lift the World Cup. He will be 45 by the time the next tournament arrives and may not still be playing at any level—although the allure of Portugal co-hosting the 2030 World Cup would provide ample reason to keep going.

Portugal is not necessarily among the favorites to win this World Cup, sitting in that bracket one step down from the likes of France, Argentina and Spain, the latter of which is next in line for Roberto Martínez’s side in the round of 16. Ronaldo will have to weigh up whether he expects that to change by 2030 and, perhaps more importantly, whether he is still capable of helping the team.

The debate about Ronaldo’s impact on the team continues to swirl, with many suggesting Portugal would be a stronger unit without this version of the legendary forward. His teammates have laughed off such suggestions but that has not satisfied the doubters.

While winning the World Cup would bring a fitting end to Ronaldo’s international career—and perhaps even his club career—it is far from the only goal left on his agenda.

Ronaldo is out to become the first player to score 1,000 goals for both club and country. His goal against Croatia, which made him the oldest scorer in the history of the World Cup knockout stages, was the 976th of his illustrious career, meaning he will need at least one more full season of club soccer to reach four figures.

“After 1,000 goals [he will retire]? Yes, that’s something,” Ronaldo’s sister noted.

Having just struck 30 goals in 37 games for Al Nassr over the 2025–26 season, Ronaldo is on track to reach that 1,000-goal mark by the summer of 2027, at which point his current contract in Saudi Arabia will expire. It is not hard to picture the stars aligning.

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