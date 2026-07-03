Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Incredible World Cup Record vs. Croatia in Round of 32

Portugal came from behind to defeat Croatia 2–1 in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, with all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo setting another remarkable record in the process.

When the night was getting increasingly dark for Portugal, Ronaldo appeared and confidently dispatched a penalty to level the scoring in the 68th minute. At 41 years and 146 days old, Ronaldo became the oldest player in history to score in the knockout rounds of the World Cup—also becoming the oldest player to feature in the kockout stage.

With 976 official goals to his name, Ronaldo stands alone as the greatest, most prolific goalscorer in world soccer history. For over two decades, the all-time great has found the back of the net for fun for both club an country.

But his strike against Croatia also marked an incredible career first for “CR7.” His well-taken penalty was the first World Cup knockout stage goal of Ronaldo’s career. With his latest record, Ronaldo simultaneously avoided setting an unwanted one.

WIN FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ FINAL TICKETS & OTHER PRIZES

Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Cristiano Ronaldo Avoids Unwanted World Cup Record

Cristiano Ronaldo’s struggles continued vs. Croatia. | Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images

Prior to bringing Portugal level from the spot against Croatia, Ronaldo had failed to score across eight career knockout games, the second longest scoreless streak by a forward in World Cup history.

Had he failed to find the back of the net at BMO Field in Toronto, Ronaldo would’ve joind Netherlands forward Dirk Kuyt as the forwards with the most knockout games played without scoring a single goal in World Cup history. The negative mark would‘ve been even more humbling for Ronaldo considering Kuyt played mostly as a right wing-back in his final World Cup appearance for the Netherlands in 2014.

Forwards With Most World Cup Knockout Games Played Without a Goal

Player Team World Cup KO Games Played Dirk Kuyt Netherlands 9 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 8 Denilson Brazil 7 Marcus Rashford England 7 Ousmane Dembélé France 6

Ronaldo did score the winning penalty for Portugal in a shootout against England in the 2006 quarterfinals, but goals scored in penalty shootouts don’t count as official goals.

For a player that scored relentlessly at major competitions both at the club and international level such as the Champions League and the Euros—where he’s the top goalscorer of all time in both competitions—it felt staggering that Ronaldo hadn’t appeared in the decisive stages of the World Cup.

Against Croatia, though, after getting a goal disallowed for a marginal offside, Ronaldo wouldn’t be denied, keeping his cool from the spot to set the foundation for Portugal’s comeback.

Portugal progressing past Croatia to the round of 16 sets up an incredibly tasty clash against Spain. With Ronaldo fresh off breaking his knockout drought, he’ll look to keep adding to his World Cup legacy with a memorable performance that helps Portugal advance past its Iberian neighbors and one of the biggest favorites to win it all.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC