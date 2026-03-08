15-Year-Old JJ Gabriel Staking Claim to Rewrite Man Utd History

The longer Manchester United talent JJ Gabriel continues to shine for the club’s U18 team, the more compelling the argument is to hand the 15-year-old a first-team opportunity.

Excitement around Gabriel, who won’t turn 16 for another seven months, is building among the United fanbase. Those familiar with academy-level soccer are increasingly willing to label the London-born forward a generational talent.

Playing with and against players up to three years older in the U18 Premier League this season, Gabriel is thriving. On his debut in the competition last April, aged just 14, he scored twice in a 13–1 win over Leeds United. The teen prodigy then had to wait until 2025–26 for his maiden U18 start but has quickly shown since then that he’s a step above the rest in the age group, rattling in 18 goals across 19 appearances as a No. 10, plus another two in three FA Youth Cup matches.

Gabriel scored a hat-trick in a 7–0 demolition of Liverpool in late November, starting off a run of nine wins in the last 10 U18 Premier League matches. Since the start of February alone, Gabriel himself has been unplayable, scoring eight times in only five outings—all United wins.

There is a natural flow to the way he carries the ball past defenders as if they aren’t there and his talent is such that everything looks so simple and easy—when, in reality, it is anything but. Despite a slender frame, he has enough power to pack a punch when hitting the ball, too.

Nottingham Forest fell victim to Gabriel. | Zohaib Alam/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images

On Saturday, his individual highlight reel was a sight to behold. United thrashed Nottingham Forest 5–2, he scored two spectacular goals. But for an outstanding earlier save from Forest goalkeeper Ally Graham, it could easily have been another hat-trick.

Gabriel’s first goal, United’s second of the game, was a perfect snapshot of his talent. Moving towards goal in Forest territory, he beat two players before checking back onto his right foot and sidestepping the second defender again. Looking up, the youngster then unleashed a right-footed rocket from 20 yards that dipped and grazed the woodwork as it rippled the net.

His second came only four minutes later and was remarkably similar. Collecting the loose ball just outside the box from a United corner that was only partially cleared, he used strength and skill to beat the oncoming Forest player, sidestepping one way and then bursting back the other, knocking the ball out of his feet and rifling a powerful strike into the opposite top corner.

Is JJ Gabriel Ready for Man Utd Debut?

Chido Obi’s momentum has slowed. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

With youth sometimes comes fearlessness. The influential impact that Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both had at 18 is testament to that, while even Shea Lacy—also 18—has impressed on his handful of first-team appearances this season.

Gabriel is obviously considerably younger, but Lamine Yamal has proven that there is a place for 15-year-olds at senior level if they are good enough. Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman have both also appeared for Arsenal at 15. On Saturday, the latter became the club’s youngest FA Cup starter just 66 days since turning 16. Marli Salmon, another 16-year-old, also started that match.

Gabriel, who has repeatedly been asked to join first-team training this season, is yet to play for Manchester United’s U21s. Few bypass the age group altogether, even if—like Rashford, Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho—their stay is relatively brief.

As Ruben Amorim was at pains to point before his Old Trafford exit, Chido Obi hasn’t torn up the U21 age group in the way that his reputation from U18 level and his time with the first-team in the second half of last season suggests he would have done. Ultimately, the Dane only turned 18 in November and has shown signs of finding his feet, notably scoring four in a Premier League 2 win over Leicester City last month. Not rushing players with time on their side is important as well.

What Records Could JJ Gabriel Break?

Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player in Premier League history. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

The youngest player in Manchester United history remains the late David Gaskell, a goalkeeper who emerged during Busby Babes era. He was just 16 years and 19 days when he made his first senior appearance, against Manchester City in the Charity Shield (now the Community Shield) on Oct. 24, 1956. Gaskell eventually made 120 appearances over 12 years.

If Gabriel plays for United at any point before Oct. 30 this year, he would set a new record.

United’s youngest Premier League-era player is Angel Gomes, who made his debut aged 16 years and 263 days in a win over Crystal Palace in May 2017. The youngest to start a Premier League match is the aforementioned Obi, who got the nod aged 17 years and 156 days against Brentford last May.

Norman Whiteside was eight days past his 17th birthday when he became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history, netting in a 2–0 win over Stoke City towards the end of the 1981–82 season.

Gabriel still has plenty of time to break any of the above records, but his chance of becoming the youngest player in Premier League history is shrinking fast.

The current record belongs to Nwaneri, aged 15 years and 181 days when Mikel Arteta saw fit give him a debut in a clash with Brentford in 2022. Gabriel will reach that age in just a matter of weeks—on April 5. United only play twice before then, against Aston Villa and Bournemouth, suggesting that will be a record that the youngster does not break.

