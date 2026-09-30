17-Year-Old Wonderkid Becomes Youngest Goalscorer in USMNT History

Mathis Albert walked away from Energizer Park on Tuesday night with a piece of history, becoming the youngest goalscorer in U.S. men’s national team history at just 17 years, 131 days old.

The teenage midfielder for Borussia Dortmund found the back of the net in stoppage time in the friendly match against Chile, helping the Stars and Stripes to a 4–2 win in St. Louis.

Substituting onto the pitch just 20 minutes prior, Albert rushed the goal off a free kick from Antonee Robinson, frantically throwing his leg up to ensure the ball crossed the goal-line. In doing so, he bested the record formerly held by USMNT star player Christian Pulisic, who scored for the national team at 17 years, 253 days old.

It’s not the first time Albert has immediately made an impact for the USMNT upon taking the pitch. In Saturday’s friendly against Peru, Albert was integral toward the USMNT reclaiming its lead in the 66th minute. Just five minutes after taking the pitch, he made a daring dash into Peru’s box with the ball at his feet. Taken down by a Peruvian defender, Albert earned his side a penalty kick, which veteran Malik Tillman took and scored.

“First action on the pitch? Bang, aggressive. Receive and go,” Pochettino praised Albert after the ultimate 4–1 victory over Peru. “He’s young? Yes. Need to improve? Yes. Need experience? Yes. Need everything? Yes of course. But he goes ‘I want to go, I want to play, I want to show.’ That’s what we need and that’s why I’m so happy.”

It’s also not the first-time Albert has made history. Back in April—16 years old at the time, he became the youngest American ever to play in the Bundesliga, helping Dortmund see out a 4–0 win over Freiburg in Germany’s top flight. In the process, he broke the record previously set by USMNT star and now teammate Giovanni Reyna, who first appeared in Bundesliga play at 17 years, two months and five days in January 2020, also for Dortmund.

The USMNT are back in action on Saturday against bitter rival Mexico, where Albert will look to add to his tally and potentially even crack manager Mauricio Pochettino’s starting lineup.