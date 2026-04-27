Who Is Mathis Albert, the U.S. Record-Breaker in the Bundesliga?

When Mathis Albert stepped onto the pitch at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, the Borussia Dortmund winger became the youngest American ever to play in the Bundesliga.

At exactly 16 years, 11 months and five days, Albert substituted on for Maximilian Beier on the left flank in the 88th minute to see out Dortmund’s 4–0 win over Freiburg in Germany’s top flight. In the process, he broke the record previously set by U.S. national team player Gio Reyna, who first appeared in Bundesliga play at 17 years, two months and five days in January 2020, also for Dortmund.

USMNT superstar Christian Pulisic was pushed to third on the Bundesliga list, having previously made history with his own debut for Borussia Dortmund at 17 years, four months and 12 days in January 2016.

Who is Albert, and what does the future hold for this burgeoning superstar?

The Future is Bright for Mathis Albert

Albert is most comfortable on the left wing. | Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Although the teenager only had six touches in his brief Bundesliga debut, all signs point to a bright future.

Breaking the record previously held by two USMNT players, one of whom is widely regarded as the greatest present-day American player and both of whom are likely to represent the Stars and Stripes this summer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is a tremendous start.

Albert had a meteoric rise to his professional career. Born to a French father and an American mother of German descent in Greenville, S.C., he eventually moved to El Segundo, Calif. and joined MLS’s LA Galaxy youth academy.

By 2022, the 13-year-old Cali boy had already caught the attentions of Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2024, he obtained French and German citizenship through his parents, leaving LA Galaxy for Dortmund’s youth reserves.

Mathis Albert’s Borussia Dortmund Progression

Dortmund Team Debut Appearances Goals & Assists Under-17 Aug. 10, 2024 6 3G 2A Under-19 Aug. 31, 2024 41 17G 11A Second Team Dec. 6, 2025 14 3G 3A Senior Side April 26, 2026 1 0G 0A

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of April 27, 2026.

By the following year, he was repping Dortmund’s senior squad in their quarterfinal run of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, having just turned 16 years old at the time of kickoff in his native U.S. Albert was the second youngest player at the tournament, behind Urawa Red Diamonds midfielder Takeshi Wada. Albert, however, did not come off the bench.

Albert is similarly rising fast through the youth ranks of international play. Although the triple citizen will eventually have his pick of senior international squads to represent, he has, thus far, only competed for the U.S. youth national teams.

Last winter, he made three starts and scored the game-winning goal against Czechia at the 2025 Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, helping the Stars and Stripes to a round of 32 run. Albert was one of 20 players called up to the Under-19 training camp last month, in the lead up to squad’s 4–0 win over Wales U19, an important victory as the team prepares for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, which is the qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World—another global stage Albert could be set to appear on.

Albert is not in contention for USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino’s final roster for this summer’s grand showcase; however, his role for the senior U.S. squad could look vastly different come time for the 2030 World Cup, during which Albert will be 21 years old.

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