1994 Legend Cobi Jones Sets Bold USMNT Target for 2026 World Cup

VANCOUVER — Cobi Jones described a potential run to the World Cup semifinals as a stratospheric feat but that wasn’t his only challenge for the current U.S. men’s national team.

The former USMNT star may have retired in 2007, but he isn’t done on the pitch. On a glorious spring afternoon in Vancouver, Jones pulled on a kit once again, this time an all-black adidas kit, adorned with FIFA labels at every angle.

He was representing Concacaf at the FIFA Delegations Football Tournament, a friendly eight-team competition featuring FIFA Legends, officials and others ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver.

The FIFA Delegation Football Tournament has taken over the Whitecaps facility at UBC — featuring legends of the game.



Already seen De Rosario, Wenger, Del Piero, Marcel De Jong, Jorge Campos, Cobi Jones, Cafu, Cannavaro, Eto'o and more.



Former Canada Soccer presidents Victor… pic.twitter.com/liughI41Z2 — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) April 29, 2026

While the Delegations Tournament adds levity to an otherwise business-focused FIFA Congress week, it also served as a subtle launch for the 2026 World Cup. Cohosts Canada won with a team featuring MLS legend Dwayne De Rosario and FIFA Vice President Victor Montaglini, among others.

“Things like this really help the vibes and the feel of the build up for the World Cup,” Jones tells Sports Illustrated, recalling similar events in the leadup to the 1994 World Cup in the U.S., with sweat dripping down his face after a match against the FIFA team, featuring FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Brazilian legend Cafu and others.

“I think back to 1994 where there are tons of these events going on, and it was nice to see because it was really the kickoff to it, and seeing something like this today feels like that.”

What is a Successful World Cup for the USMNT?

Cobi Jones (left) is dreaming of a run to the semifinals for Mauricio Pochettino (right) and the USMNT. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Taking on the first 48-team World Cup, Jones didn’t want to make any key prediction for the USMNT this summer. Still, he matches the hopes of Pochettino’s lofty target of a run to the tournament’s semifinals.

“No one can give expectations,” Jones says. “What I would constitute a very good run for the USMNT would be if they can make it to the semis, that would be an accomplishment that will take all of these players to the stratosphere, a whole other level, that will have an impact not just some of the sport of soccer, but sports in general.”

To reach that goal, the USMNT will first have to navigate past Group D opponents Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye, before taking on three knockout stage opponents, with eyes on a potential semifinal clash in Dallas or Atlanta./Even outside the USMNT, though, the opportunity of the tournament’s inspirational impact outside the stadiums is not lost on the Detroit native.

“The great thing about the World Cup is that it’s a cultural event that you can experience in so many different ways...this World Cup, it is more expensive, but I think when we look at it, there’s a lot of options as well,” he adds.

“Experience it with family and friends. Go to your local pub, the local experience where you’re going to see groups of people gathering and bringing their cultures to the area. That’s where I found my post-playing career, and I’ve had some great memories.”

Embracing the World Cup Moment

Cobi Jones (right) is pushing the USMNT stars to embrace the 2026 World Cup spotlight. | Rich Lam/FIFA/Getty Images

For Jones, who has plenty of fond memories from his 164 caps with the USMNT and time at the 1994 World Cup, the most important part for the USMNT this summer is clear: Enjoy the moment.

While pressure will be greater than ever on the Mauricio Pochettino-led group, keeping that focus is crucial, he says. For the USMNT, that will have to come whilst combating celebrity status and expectations, given the fame and focus on Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and the team’s biggest stars— regardless of club form.

“I want these guys to enjoy it first and foremost,” Jones says. “You’ve got to have a sense of joy. From now in this moment to 40 years from now, you want to remember that you had a fun time at the World Cup, playing at the highest level of your craft.”

With that enjoyment, comes the potential for massive home dates as well.

The USMNT is the only co-host who has the prospect of remaining entirely on home soil throughout the tournament. Yet, given prices of tickets and often struggling for home-favored crowds in recent years, there is fear that the team could be faced with hostile crowds.

At the 1994 tournament, the USMNT had plenty of that, defeating South American titans Colombia 2–1 in front of over 93,000 fans at the Rose Bowl, before a 1–0 round of 16 loss to Brazil that stood out as a key moment for Jones.

“I hope that they can get something along this experience of mine in the game that we had against Brazil, where we expected it to be packed with Brazilians and we walked out onto the field and it was four U.S. fans to a Brazil fan, wearing red, white and blue,” he says.

“That showed me that we had made it. We had taken it to a love another level, that we had captured the country and I want these guys to experience that.”

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