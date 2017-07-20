VIDEO: Zabaleta Welcomes Joe Hart to West Ham by Blasting Spectacular Volley Past Him in Training

Former Manchester City teammates​ Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart have been reunited at West Ham this season, but the full-back was not prepared to let the England international ease into his new club as he blasted a volley past him at training on Thursday.

The pair spent nine years as teammates at City before Zabaleta made the switch in June, with Hart following this week on a season-long loan deal, and it seems the duo have picked up where they left off - although Hart did not look best pleased.

"Welcome to West Ham, my friend." 😂 pic.twitter.com/M1r94rcQq9 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 20, 2017

After showing up Hart on his first day at the job, Zabaleta was overjoyed by his long-range volley as he exclaimed: "Welcome to West Ham my friend."

The shot may have even got Slaven Bilic thinking of deploying the Argentina international further up the field, if he can prove it was not just a one strike wonder, but at the moment he's probably just as good as any other attacking option currently at the club.

As the ball goes flying past him, is this a sign of things go come? #adrian4life — • Laura • (@LauraStokoe2) July 20, 2017

Hart on the other hand will be hoping his old pal doesn't continue to undermine him as he looks to build on his confidence which has been dented in the past few seasons.

With both players considered surplus to requirements at the Etihad the Hammers will be

hoping their wealth of experience will lead the club back into the top half of the table this season.

​​