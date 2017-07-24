Hit or Miss? Taking a Look at Swansea's Rumoured Midfield Targets & Whether They're Worth Signing

Paul Clement's summer of recruitment seems to be well underway; with the acquisition of a back-up goalkeeper in Erwin Mulder, the loan signing of Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and the purchase of £11m Roque Mesa from Las Palmas​, the club seem to be on track with their arrivals.

However, notably within the last week, the Swans have continually been linked with four midfielders, any of whom could well enter the fray.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Whilst these links could simply be from the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Gylfi Sigurdsson, many sources believe that Clement is still looking for at least one more central midfielder to add to his playing squad regardless of what happens to the team's star man - so there is every possibility of any of the following players joining Swansea.

Here we take a look at each of the players the South Wales side have been linked with, how they could fit into the team and whether they would be worth it...

Jack Wilshere





Arsenal have made the once extremely promising central midfielder in Jack Wilshere available to leave the Emirates this summer, and Swansea - along with West Ham and Newcastle - have been linked with a move for the England international.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Pros:





Wilshere played quite an important role in the Bournemouth side whilst on loan last year, and over the last few seasons (when fit), Wilshere has proven to be good in the transition from defence into attack. A good runner, the 25-year-old shows an eagerness to win the ball back and plays with a lot of passion. He's also very capable of playing the 'Swansea way' after spending his career at Arsenal

Cons:





On the surface, Wilshere would fit in brilliantly. Champions League experience and good quality. But, and this is a huge but: that darned glass ankle of his does not stop smashing. The reason why his Arsenal career has fallen apart is because he can't stay fit, and with a £20m price tag on his head, that is a massive risk to take for little Swansea. He's also known for a quick cigarette in the showers, which doesn't help his case.

Verdict: Miss

Do not sign. End of story.

Jonathan Viera





A rather unknown name in England, Viera gets his fame in the UK from an incredible Team of the Season card of FIFA 17 Ultimate Team - which is immediately a good sign. Most likely to arrive as a replacement for Sigurdsson, Viera plays a much more attacking role - but Swans fans can dream of his arrival and a Gylfi stay.

DESIREE MARTIN/GettyImages

Pros:





He's basically a poor man's Santi Cazorla - which is by no means a bad thing, especially for Swansea. Comfortable on both feet, a set piece wizard, and an ability to dribble forward and create chances; Viera might be a wonderful signing for Clement, and his technical ability is matched by speed and balance, despite only being 5'7". He can also play out wide on the left - which only adds to his appeal.

Cons:





He might not be able to cut it in the Premier League. Spain is a different kettle of fish to England, and his lack of physical presence could lead to him being bullied on the pitch and disappearing. He'd also prove expensive. Las Palmas would only let him go if his €30m buy-out clause is activated, which would smash Swansea's record fee paid for a player by double.





Verdict: Hit





Though unlikely, Clement should push to sign Viera even if Gylfi stays - and would be an adequate replacement if the iceman leaves.

Nacer Chadli





The former Spurs midfielder has impressed since his move to West Brom, and Swansea have been linked with a £10m move for him - though the Baggies don't want to sell.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Pros:





Chadli has proven himself as a decent player in the Premier League - scoring five goals and registering five assists last season shows just that. As a central midfield option, Chadli would be useful going forward and in possession - comfortable on the ball and often showing off his creative prowess.

Cons:

He doesn't exactly set the world alight. Chadli is good, but is he better than Swansea's current options? He wouldn't walk into the first team by any means. He could prove himself to fit right in and be perfect, and £10m would be a good price, but defensively his game lacks a little, and might bring an imbalance to the midfield.

Verdict: Miss

A tricky one. He isn't good enough to replace Sigurdsson, but £10m would be a good price and he'd be a good attacking threat. Swans fans shouldn't be unhappy if this comes to fruition, but it isn't the greatest ever signing for the club.

Phillip Billing





Huddersfield's most promising young talent is a reported £10m target for the Swans, and the defensive minded midfielder could fill a hole in that part of the team.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Pros:





The youngster was brilliant in the Championship last season. This is more of a signing that would come in regardless of the Gylfi situation and at such a young and promising age, Billing has bags of potential in that defensive midfield role - something the Swans need after Jack Cork's departure.

Cons:





He's unproven in the Premier League and might require a bit of patience before finding his feet. He's also being quoted at around £10m - which could either end up as a steal or a massive waste of money. A definite risk.

Verdict: Hit

Sign him. 21-years-old, obvious talent and would reinforce an area of the pitch that needs improvement. A £10m risk is definitely affordable - especially if Sigurdsson goes, so snap him up.

All in all, if Swansea can keep Sigurdsson and sign both Billing and Viera, Clement will have a very strong midfield and Swans fans could get very excited. Though unlikely, on the pitch the team would look much better, and Billing could progress very well in SA1.

Chadli and Wilshere are good, but neither seem to offer Swansea enough in the grand scheme of things - they need players who would make a big difference