Alexis Sanchez Reportedly Willing to Force Through Man City Move by Taking a Pay Cut

Alexis Sanchez is willing to take lower weekly wages in order to join Manchester City this summer, according to the Independent.

Ever since Arsenal failed to qualify for the Champions League at the tail end of the season, Sanchez's future has been the subject of intense speculation. The Chile international has just one year remaining on his current contract and has refused to renew in a bid to depart in this summer's transfer window.

A number of elite European clubs are said to be interested in securing Sanchez's services. Among those are Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Bayern Munich. However, Sanchez favors a move to Pep Guardiola's City, despite the fact that the Sky Blues would offer lower wages than the aforementioned competitors.

Such is Sanchez's alleged interest in joining City, that Bayern has been 'put off' by the significant terms quoted. Sources close to the German outfit suggest that Sanchez is intent on reuniting with former Barcelona manager Guardiola.

While both City and Sanchez seem more than willing to force through a transfer, Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger is not. Wenger has insisted that the Chilean will not be sold even though Sanchez may end up leaving on a free next year.





And as a result of Arsenal's strong position, City may be forced to reconsider their top target, according to ESPN .





At 28-years-old, Sanchez is approaching what should be the best years of his career. In turn, it comes as no surprise that the prolific forward has reiterated his desire to compete - and win - the Champions League, hinting at a potential departure from the Emirates.

"I want to play in the Champions League," he told reporters at a charity youth tournament in Tocopilla.





"The decision isn't up to me, I need to wait for Arsenal. I've made my decision, now I wait for Arsenal's reply. The idea is to play and win the Champions League. I've dreamt about it since I was little.

"For now I am at Arsenal and I finish my contract in one more year."

Wenger and company will open their Premier League campaign at home against Leicester City with or without their talismanic attacker.