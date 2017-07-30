Soccer

Top Clubs in England Set for Fight Over Winston Bogarde’s 15-Year-Old Nephew

90Min
an hour ago

Both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool have all declared their interest in Melayro Bogarde. 

The 15-year-old is a nephew of former Chelsea defender Winston Bogarde.

The teenager currently plies his trade for Feyenoord and will become 16 on the 28th May where he will become available for other clubs.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

As reported in the Guardian United have instructed their Dutch scout, Henny de Regt, to monitor Bogarde. De Regt works closely with Nicky Butt, the head of United’s academy, and has watched Bogarde play several times.

The Dutch defender has all of the attributes to play at the top level. He is 6ft 1in and a technically accomplished defender.

His ability to bring the ball out of defence has attracted the interest of Pep Guardiola. The City head coach has signed the 16-year-old Spanish defender Eric García from Barcelona, who has been described as having similar attributes.  

The De Kleuver Copa will be where all eyes will be on Bogarde. The two-day tournament for under-17s in the Netherlands has previously seen the likes of Arjen Robben play in it.

Chelsea, City, United and Liverpool will all be sending scouts to the tournament in the hope that they can convince him to join them and be one of the stars of the future.

