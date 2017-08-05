Soccer

Barcelona Consider Shock Move for Arsenal & Liverpool Target Following Sale of Neymar to PSG

90Min
29 minutes ago

Barcelona are threatening to challenge the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the race to sign Thomas Lemar this summer, following the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports from L'Equipe state that Arsenal - who have been strongest linked with a move for the Frenchman - could be at risk of losing out on one of their top summer targets as Barcelona look for a replacement for the Brazilian, who moved for a world record fee.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It is understood that the Blaugrana have a keen interest in Lemar and are willing to secure a bid using the £198m that they gained from the sale of Neymar.

Arsenal have had three bids rejected by Monaco for the 21-year-old midfielder as the Monégasques have set a price tag over the £100m mark. Liverpool - despite the signing of Mohamed Salah this summer - are also monitoring the situation, while the French reoprt claims City and interested too.

With new funds coming in, Barcelona are well-equipped to making a move for Lemar as they look to strengthen their midfield for next season.

The Frenchman scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists last season, and acknowledges Barcelona's interest in him despite reports showing the former La Liga champions eyeing the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.


Should Lemar join Barcelona, Arsenal are willing to consider Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez as an alternative choice - despite the fact that Craig Shakespeare has set the price tag on the Algerian winger at £50m.

