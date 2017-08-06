Carlo Ancelotti 'Proud' of Bayern After Super Cup Victory Against Dortmund

Bayern Munich's victory over Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup was the perfect way to start the new season. The Bavarians are eyeing a sixth straight Bundesliga trophy this year after cruising to top flight victory in the last campaign.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that he is "proud" of his side after coming from behind twice to claim Super Cup victory at Dortmund's Westfallenstadion.

Proud of your effort. Enjoy, Champions!!



Stolz auf unsere Arbeit und Bemühung. Genießt es Gewinner!! #MiaSanMia — Carlo Ancelotti August 5, 2017

"Of course, the title is obviously important. I'm happy we were very concentrated," Ancelotti said. "The pre-season was not good, but you do not have to worry. When the season starts, we will be there.

"It's an important victory, it was the heavy game we expected," the Italian manager added. "This victory will help us in preparation for the Bundesliga."

Bayern are strong favourites to win the Bundesliga title again this season.

Although this victory is the Bavarians way of getting their own back on Dortmund, who denied Bayern the chance to win a domestic double last season, Ancelotti is aware that the real test starts in their opening Bundesliga fixture against Bayer Leverkusen.