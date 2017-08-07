Paul Pogba Admits to Wining & Dining Romelu Lukaku in Order to Persuade the Belgian to Join Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has admitted to having to wine and dine new teammate Romelu Lukaku ahead of persuading the Belgian to join the club.

The self proclaimed 'Agent P' has previously claimed that he used to drive Lukaku past Old Trafford on purpose whenever the two met in the city, and the Frenchman has since seen his efforts pay off - with the former Everton striker joined the Red Devils for £75m in July.

"I had been preparing for this. It was long work - I took him to dinner and I talked to him," said Pogba on Copa 90's 'FIFA and Chill with presenters Poet and Vuj'.

"I had to work for it but the finale is that he's here, he's with us and he's banging in goals.

"He's a player who knows the Premier League and can help us a lot."

Harry How/GettyImages

Pogba also spoke of the bond between him and his teammates - as he sat playing FIFA with United buddy Jesse Lingard, and the 24-year-old went on to note the importance of being close with your colleagues:

"When you're with those people that you're close to, you know you want to die for them too," he added.

"It's always good to be close with your teammates on and outside of the pitch."

The former Juventus man will be hoping that the bond between him and Lukaku proves strong in United's UEFA Super Cup encounter with Champions League victors Real Madrid on Tuesday evening. The two clubs face off in Skopje, Macedonia as the season prepares to kick off.