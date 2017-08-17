Soccer

PHOTO: Ronaldo Takes to Instagram in Order to Vent Fury Regarding Five-Match Ban Being Upheld

an hour ago

Ballon D'or winner Crisiano Ronaldo reacted angrily on social media to his five match ban for pushing a referee being upheld following a failed appeal.

The Portuguese star missed out on his Madrid side's 2-0 second leg win over El Classico rivals Barcelona on Wednesday night, as the decision was made on the same day to uphold his five game suspension for his antics during the previous match between the two teams.

Posting on Instagram after receiving his bad news, the former Manchester United man wrote: “Impossible to stay immune in this situation, 5 games! It seems to me exaggerated and ridiculous, this is persecution! Thanks to my colleagues for the support and the fans!!!”

He had been shown two yellow cards during the Super Cup first leg, one for removing his shirt in celebration of a goal and another for diving in the penalty area. After the sending off however, Ronaldo reacted angrily to being dismissed and shoved the referee in charge of the game - which resulted in the aforementioned five game suspension.

Los Blancos' boss Zinedine Zidane has also weighed-in with his opinion on the ban, coming out in support of his star-player.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former France international said: “I am annoyed. We are all annoyed and upset. 

"I'm not going to get involved with the referees but, after what happened, to think that he'll not play for five games, makes you think that something isn't right. It's too long for him.

“Everyone can have their opinion but Cristiano Ronaldo is upset because he wants to play and when he doesn't play he's not happy.

"I hope they've not got something against Cristiano Ronaldo and people do their job with integrity. We're upset that we are not going to have him with us for a long time. We'll wait to see what happens."

