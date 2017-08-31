Soccer

Stoke City Loans Midfielder Giannelli Imbula to Toulouse for the Season

an hour ago

Stoke City have confirmed they have agreed to a deal with Toulouse for them to take midfielder Giannelli Imbula on a season-long loan.

The Frenchman has failed to live up to his billing so far at the Bet365 Stadium after signing from Porto for a club-record fee of £18.3m in the winter window of 2016.

He started brightly under Mark Hughes but soon faded, and struggle to dislodge the likes of Joe Allen, Glenn Whelan and Charlie Adam from the starting XI last season.

The new campaign saw him fail to feature once again, and so the Potters have allowed him to leave temporarily in order to get back playing regular first team football.

The Belgium-born midfielder started out in Ligue 1 with Guingamp, the team where he made his name, before switching to Marseille in 2013.

He joined Porto in 2015 and spent a solitary season there before Hughes and Stoke came calling with a club-record bid. His latest move means he has now had five clubs in as many years.

Stoke fans could also be bidding goodbye to his teammate Bojan before the 11pm deadline - the Spaniard has been linked with a move to La Liga side Deportivo Alaves and is seemingly unfancied by Hughes, who sent him out on loan to Mainz for the second half of last season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters