Stoke City have confirmed they have agreed to a deal with Toulouse for them to take midfielder Giannelli Imbula on a season-long loan.

The Frenchman has failed to live up to his billing so far at the Bet365 Stadium after signing from Porto for a club-record fee of £18.3m in the winter window of 2016.

He started brightly under Mark Hughes but soon faded, and struggle to dislodge the likes of Joe Allen, Glenn Whelan and Charlie Adam from the starting XI last season.

The new campaign saw him fail to feature once again, and so the Potters have allowed him to leave temporarily in order to get back playing regular first team football.

Giannelli Imbula has today agreed to join Toulouse on loan until the end of the season.

The Belgium-born midfielder started out in Ligue 1 with Guingamp, the team where he made his name, before switching to Marseille in 2013.

He joined Porto in 2015 and spent a solitary season there before Hughes and Stoke came calling with a club-record bid. His latest move means he has now had five clubs in as many years.

Stoke fans could also be bidding goodbye to his teammate Bojan before the 11pm deadline - the Spaniard has been linked with a move to La Liga side Deportivo Alaves and is seemingly unfancied by Hughes, who sent him out on loan to Mainz for the second half of last season.