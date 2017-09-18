Soccer

Alan Shearer: Liverpool No Better Under Klopp Than it Was Under Rodgers

Newcastle and England legend turned pundit Alan Shearer has claimed that Liverpool are no better under Jurgen Klopp than they were under former boss Brendan Rodgers.

Despite the Reds' fearsome forward line, familiar problems have persisted in the Merseyside club's rear-guard. A 2-2 home draw last week against Sevilla in the Champions League and a 1-1 draw in the Premier League this weekend has further highlighted the Anfield club's long-term defensive frailties.

Brendan Rodgers never managed to rebuild the team following the departure of goal machine Luis Suarez to Barcelona in 2014, and the defensive issues which existed while the Uruguayan was at the club proved too severe without his goals.

Rodgers was sacked in October 2015, heralding the much anticipated arrival of charismatic Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, writing in his column for The Sun, Shearer claimed that despite the good-will many Liverpool fans feel toward the eccentric German, the North West club haven't actually improved under him.

He said; "The truth, however, is that Liverpool are no different under boss Klopp than they were under Brendan Rodgers.

"Brilliant going forward but not so clever at the back."

Liverpool have already conceded nine goals in their opening five games and sit eighth in the Premier League.

