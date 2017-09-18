Soccer

It's Not All Bad News! Barcelona Set to Save €10m Thanks to Ousmane Dembele's Hamstring Injury

5 minutes ago

Ousmane Dembele's four month injury lay off for Barcelona is pretty much as frustrating as it gets for the Catalan club. However, there is one small silver lining hiding away within the attacker's transfer details.

When you spend a club record £130m on a player, you don't expect his full debut to last only 29 minutes, followed by a 16-week long absence on the sidelines with a ruptured hamstring. In Dembele's case, this is exactly what's happened, and the Catalans will be understandably gobsmacked.

But, according to Spanish news outlet AS, there is some good news at the very bottom of all of this - and it will save the Blaugrana a tidy €10m.

A clause exists in the young Frenchman's contract stating that if he is to play over 50 games this season, the Spanish giants must hand over €10m to Borussia Dortmund (Dembele's previous employers). However, with the 20-year-old set to miss out on so much football this season, that simply won't happen.

David Ramos/GettyImages

There is, however, another clause that AS were quick to point out. The same amount of money will be owed to Dortmund if the Camp Nou outfit lift the Champions League trophy any time within the next five years.

Dembele is reported to have ruptured the tendon of the femoral biceps in his left thigh, and will be sent to Finland for surgery by highly-rated surgeon Dr. Sakari Orava within the next week.

This will also come as good news to Gerard Deulofeu, who has been reported to have been frustrated at the signing of Dembele - who poses a massive threat to his chances in the Barcelona squad.

