Mertens and Perisic on Top of Europe as Serie A Duo Lead in Goals & Assists for 2017

Dries Mertens and Ivan Perisic are the only two players in Europe's top five leagues to have notched 10 goals and 10 assists in 2017.

With 24 appearances each to their name, Mertens has registered an incredible 23 goals and 10 assists this calendar year, while his Inter Milan counterpart has managed 10 goals and the same number of assists.

Since moving to Napoli in 2013, in a deal worth €9.5m, the Belgian international forward has grown into one of the most clinical players in Europe. Having spent the majority of his career, with the likes of PSV Eindhoven and FC Utrecht, on the wing, Mertens has become one of Europe's best strikers playing through the middle at the Stadio San Paolo.

Croatian winger Perisic has shown this year why Manchester United held a strong interest in signing him over the summer. The former Borussia Dortmund star moved to Italy in 2015, leaving Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg for €19m.

Having had a hand in 44 goals across all competitions for the Nerazzurri since his move to Italy, the two-footed winger is now enjoying the best form of his career, joining Mertens at the top of Europe's goal getting charts for 2017.