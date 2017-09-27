Arsenal & Liverpool in 4-Way Tussle to Land MK Dons Wonderkid Dylan Asonganyi

Arsenal and Liverpool are two of four Premier League clubs contesting for the signature of prolific MK Dons wonderkid Dylan Asonganyi.

The teenage striker has plundered nine goals in seven matches for the League One side's Under-18s so far this term, and the Daily Mirror has reported that his displays have alerted some of English football's top teams.

That quartet includes the Gunners and Reds, as well as title rivals Manchester United and struggling West Ham, and all four will want to secure the signing of the highly-rated Asonganyi if at all possible.

Seen MK Dons' 16-yr-old striker Dylan Asonganyi in action?



A number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him https://t.co/CiCrZQXwS3 pic.twitter.com/KiAskYe85S — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 27, 2017

MK Dons, naturally, are determined to cling on to yet another rising talent from their burgeoning youth academy, and will hope to offer him his first professional contract when Asonganyi turns 17 in December.

MK Dons have already produced a number of top flight stars in recent seasons, with the likes of Dele Alli, Brendan Galloway and Sheyi Ojo all playing parts - big and small - at clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Liverpool.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Asonganyi is now the next off the production line at their academy, and the chances are that he will hope to follow in the footsteps of someone like Spurs star Alli if and when he is ready to make the step up.

MK Dons manager Robbie Neilson is believed to have held tentative talks about handing Asonganyi a call-up to his senior squad at some time in the next few weeks or months.

That move would give Asonganyi the chance to prove that he has the ability and talent to make it in a first-team environment, but it would also thrust him into the spotlight and provide further evidence to those interested parties as to whether they should make a move for him.

Any barnstorming performances from Asonganyi in League One would almost certainly lead to a further influx of clubs looking to sign him, so the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will have to get their skates on if they wish to land him before a massive battle ensues for his services.

