Ageing Bayern Hero Arjen Robben in 'No Rush' to Sign New Deal With Bundesliga Holders

Arjen Robben has claimed he is in "no rush" to sign a new contract at German giants Bayern Munich, as rumours continue to swell surrounding his retirement from the game.

The 33-year-old, who ended his time with the Netherlands earlier this Autumn with 96 caps, is at the curtain call of an illustrious club career, but still continues to perform at the highest level for Bayern Munich.

Focusing on the football solely, Robben remains "relaxed" about the future with no concerns over signing a new deal, despite the fact that his current contract will end in the summer of 2018.

Speaking to Sky Germany, as quoted by the Mirror, Robben said: "I am very relaxed. I've not been approached by anyone yet and I am in no rush. I feel good and only focus on football."

Joining the Bavarians in 2009, Robben celebrated 100 Champions League appearances with the German side as they defeated Celtic 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Joining an elite club of those to reach a century of appearances in Europe's top club competition - which includes names such as Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini and Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn - Robben was delighted to reach the feat.

"It's something special. If it had not been for a few injuries, I could have made even more. I can be a bit proud about this. But it's not about records. I'd rather have another trophy."

Robben's international career ended in heartbreak with Netherlands failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.





Whether Robben will decide to retire at the Allianz Arena in the summer or make one final career move remains to be seen.

Robben's Bayern, who sit second in the Bundesliga table behind Dortmund, take on 15th-placed Hamburg SV this Saturday.