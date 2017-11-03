Top Tips: City, Liverpool and Heaps of Goals Feature in BetBull ACCA of the Week

After a cracking midweek of action in the Champions League, plenty of ACCA backers will be cursing their luck. Barcelona and Dortmund both failed to win and it meant the bookies were rubbing their hands with glee thanks to the two big upsets. They do know they aren’t playing in the Championship don’t they?

Thankfully for us punters, the Premier League is that little bit more predictable. Well in that the top four usually win and...you get my drift. It’s just that this weekend the majority of what Sky would call the ‘big six’ is playing against each other, so finding value is that bit harder.

STARTS SOON: @paulwilkesfooty's first Championship ACCA for the blog pays out at over 5/1. Read more: https://t.co/Dsn0JWG9QN — BetBull (@betbullcom) November 3, 2017

Luckily a certain reputable tipster who goes by the moniker ‘hughesyz134’ is here to rescue us with an eight-fold ACCA that pays out at a shade under 25/1. Here’s why I like the look of his effort (find it on BetBull's app).



Backing multiple games at a low goal total

Where accumulators are concerned, backing both teams to surpass a low goals total is something everyone should have in their thoughts. Hughesyz134 is no exception to that and has picked out no fewer than five games to go over 1.5 goals this weekend.

Peruse this season’s stats and you’ll notice 70% of matches have gone over the magical 1.5 goals mark. Still, it’s not without risk doing this; especially when one of the games pits a Jose Mourinho side against a title rival in Chelsea. United have only conceded four goals in 10 games and that nightmarish clash against Liverpool is enough to put anyone off backing goals in a United game any time soon.

Man United at Chelsea since 2002:



DLLLDLDLLDWLLDL



That W was vs 9 men. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) November 1, 2017

Swansea vs Brighton and Southampton vs Burnley are another two games that look destined to kill this ACCA, but we shouldn’t start doubting hughesyz134 just yet. He’s had three winning ACCAs in the last week and 91 people are already backing his latest selection over on BetBull.



Rely on shaky defences

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

One of the oldest tricks in the book of ACCA betting is to back both teams to score when the two teams can’t defend. Everton play Watford on Sunday and that’s exactly what old Hughesy has done here. Both sides rank in the bottom five teams defensively and there’s little reason to believe the net won’t be bulging this Sunday afternoon.

Picking two (very likely) winners

Although Troopz may have protested otherwise, Arsenal are up against it going to the Etihad on Sunday. City are unbeaten this season and it would be a brave person to bet against them winning the title. Hughesy has got them to win this weekend and thrown Liverpool to win at West Ham in for good measure.

At the time of writing, this has odds of 23/1 with BetBull and a £10 bet pays out at 230 quid. Not bad!