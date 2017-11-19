David Wagner Blames Poor Refereeing Decisions for Huddersfield's Resounding Defeat

Huddersfield manager David Wagner believes that a combination of wasteful finishing and poor refereeing decisions were the reason behind his side's convincing 4-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Despite having the better of the early proceedings and a man advantage for the entirety of the second half, Huddersfield were unable to break down a resolute Bournemouth defence, although the German believes his side were not helped by the game's officials.
Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I think we played a very good first half. We created a lot of opportunities and defended well but we have to blame ourselves for not being clinical enough.
"Then we were 2-0 down at half-time after two set plays and two referee decisions that were not correct. The first one was a harsh tackle and a clear foul and the second was offside."
Huddersfield continued to struggle in the second-half despite their man advantage after Simon Francis was sent off at the end of the first-half.
The visitors were unable to handle a returning Callum Wilson, whose hat-trick alongside a Harry Arter strike gave Bournemouth a deserved win.
Speaking on the second half, Wagner stated: "Second half we tried everything with one man more but we didn't create enough and we conceded two counter-attack goals.
"The game completely changed with the two goals and usually they would not count. We didn't take our chance but the referee got two decisions wrong."
Huddersfield remained 10th after the 4-0 defeat, although Wagner's men failed to score for another away Premier League game; a run that stretches back since the opening day of the season.
Wagner and Huddersfield now have to pick themselves up as they host rampant league-leaders Manchester City in seven days time at the John Smith's Stadium.