David Wagner Blames Poor Refereeing Decisions for Huddersfield's Resounding Defeat

Huddersfield manager David Wagner believes that a combination of wasteful finishing and poor refereeing decisions were the reason behind his side's convincing 4-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Despite having the better of the early proceedings and a man advantage for the entirety of the second half, Huddersfield were unable to break down a resolute Bournemouth defence, although the German believes his side were not helped by the game's officials.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I think we played a very good first half. We created a lot of opportunities and defended well but we have to blame ourselves for not being clinical enough.

"Then we were 2-0 down at half-time after two set plays and two referee decisions that were not correct. The first one was a harsh tackle and a clear foul and the second was offside."

#htafc Head Coach David Wagner: “we only have ourselves to blame; we didn’t take our chances in what was a good first-half performance” (DTS) pic.twitter.com/yQfn1Vrx2K — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) November 18, 2017

Huddersfield continued to struggle in the second-half despite their man advantage after Simon Francis was sent off at the end of the first-half.

The visitors were unable to handle a returning Callum Wilson, whose hat-trick alongside a Harry Arter strike gave Bournemouth a deserved win.

Speaking on the second half, Wagner stated: "Second half we tried everything with one man more but we didn't create enough and we conceded two counter-attack goals.

"The game completely changed with the two goals and usually they would not count. We didn't take our chance but the referee got two decisions wrong."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Huddersfield remained 10th after the 4-0 defeat, although Wagner's men failed to score for another away Premier League game; a run that stretches back since the opening day of the season.

Wagner and Huddersfield now have to pick themselves up as they host rampant league-leaders Manchester City in seven days time at the John Smith's Stadium.