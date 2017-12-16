Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Hits Back at Suggestions That His Side Uses Dirty Tactics

By 90Min
December 16, 2017

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has responded to claims made by Jose Mourinho that his players use dive or commit cynical fouls during games in order to win.

The United manager suggested that City are prone to underhand methods when they defend against a counter attack, implying those tactics stem from the manager. 

Mourinho's comments came in the buildup to the recent Manchester Derby last Sunday, as City ran out 2-1 winners against their bitter rivals at Old Trafford, with Guardiola responding to those accusations ahead of their game against Tottenham today.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Guardiola said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.: "I never, never, never, never sent a message to my players. 

"You can ask the players if my message on the pitch was to make fouls. I don't use this kind of message."

Guardiola's side have swept all before them in the Premier League this season, winning their 15th consecutive game in midweek in a comfortable 4-0 victory at Swansea, with the City manager happy to defend his side's style of play. 

He continued, stating: "I don't know how many fouls we make on the pitch.

"But I think when you have 70 per cent possession we are not that team. When we have the ball, we kick each other - I don't think that happens."

City now turn their attention to a tough game against Tottenham at the Etihad in today's evening kick-off, with Guardiola warning his fellow rivals that he is looking for improvements from his side despite their scintillating form this season.

He said: "There are many things that we can improve. It depends on the opponent, because we do not play alone. I have the feeling we can do better. And that's what we will try to do."

