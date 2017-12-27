Burnley Skipper Ben Mee Reveals Man Utd Rescue Mission Was 'Tough to Take' After Late Leveller

Stand-in Burnley skipper Ben Mee admitted Manchester United's dramatic injury-time equaliser was a damaging one and "tough to take" after Burnley came minutes from a historic first win at Old Trafford in the Premier League era.

The Clarets led 2-0 at half-time through two set pieces and looked set to be on their merry way for three points for the first time since 1962, until the introduction of United's stand out 2017 performer Jesse Lingard, who equalled the score with a second half brace.

While the Englishman admits Burnley would've taken a point before the clash, he was left frustrated and disheartened with the manner in which it transpired:

"It’s a tough one when you get so close to three points, it’s a tough one to take but it was backs to the wall once we got the two goals," the centre back said, via the Lancashire Telegraph.

"We knew they were going to come out and attack us and press us and move the ball fast. We dealt with most of it but the scruffy goal at the end was a right kick in the teeth.

"We’re very organised as a unit and a team and when we’re 2-0 up we feel like we can hold out and keep them out.

"We would have liked to have had the ball more but it’s tough when you come away from home at a ground like this and you know you’re going to be in for a game."

Although the Red Devils came back to salvage a point on the day, the result still extended Burnley's sensational away record this term. Sean Dyche's side have squared off against eight of last year's top nine away from home, losing just once to table toppers Manchester City:

"It’s a good record [the away run] It’s a really good point for us and we would have taken it before the game so we have to look at it like that... Being 2-0 up we’d have liked to have held out but it’s a very good point."