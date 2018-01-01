Harry Kane Starts the New Year With Social Media Gaff That Left His Fiancee Fuming

By 90Min
January 01, 2018

At first glance, Harry Kane's New Years Eve Instagram post appeared as innocuous and, frankly, boring as every other footballer's. However, such an outlook was not shared by everyone, namely his fiancee Kate Gooders.

The Tottenham striker, who has had an incredible 2017, posed for his generic end of year photo with all eight of his hat trick match balls as well as his Golden Boot award. 

Accompanying the picture, was the caption: "2017 has been good to me. Bring on 2018!" as well as the hashtags #Hattrickballs #Goldenboot #HappyNewYear.

2017 has been good to me. Bring on 2018! #Hattrickballs #Goldenboot #HappyNewYear

A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on

While this may seem as run of the mill as it gets for a footballer on such an occasion, there were two glaring ommissions from Kane's New Year message, and Kate was quick to point them out.

Commenting on Kane's picture, (while presumably with him at their house?) the future Mrs Kane reminded the striker of a couple of other important things that had happened in 2017, like the pair's engagement and the birth of their first child.

"First child? Engagement?" Gooders wrote, followed by the thinking and eyes emoji.

Harry, clearly rattled, quickly sought to make amends, replying to Kate: "Of course they were great as well babe," along with a few repatory emoji's of his own.

Of course, Social Media erupted, taking great pleasure in Kane's hilarious faux pas, and riffing on the possible consequences.

After his exceptional 2017, it has so far been a 2018 to forget for the 24-year-old, but he'll be looking to redress the situation in the only way he knows how - scoring goals. 

Unfortunately, he faces an uphill battle to be fit for Tuesday's game with Swansea, although perhaps a few extra days with the family is what's required right now.

