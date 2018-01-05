Juventus Chief Marotta Reveals What it'll Take for Premier League Giants to Sign Alex Sandro

By 90Min
January 05, 2018

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Alex Sandro is free to leave Juventus if he asks to leave, according to the club's director Giuseppe Marotta.

Marotta told Italian radio station RAI Sport (via Calciomercato) that the left-back would be allowed to depart Turin if he requested to do so.

Chelsea and United are reportedly leading the chase to land the full-back either in January or next summer, and their chances of doing so have received a timely boost after Marotta's comments on Sandro.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

However, Marotta also revealed that no other club had been in contact with I Bianconeri over the Brazil international.

He remarked: "The policy of Juventus is that if a player asks us to leave, we will not hold him back. On Alex Sandro, we know of the interest from big clubs, but at the moment we have not engaged in any negotiations."

Chelsea are thought to be favourites ahead of United in the pursuit of Sandro as they continue to monitor his situation following their rebuffed offer for his services last summer.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Antonio Conte Labels Ross Barkley a 'Good Prospect' for Chelsea as £15m Move Nears Completion

The 26-year-old had looked increasingly likely to depart the Juventus Stadium as the reigning Premier League champions' interest in him grew, but Sandro opted to stay with his current employers much to the chagrin of Blues boss and former Juve gaffer Antonio Conte.

Sandro appeared set to pen a new lucrative deal with Juventus, but those talks have not progressed in the past six months as his future continued to be speculated about.

United have apparently already turned their attentions to other potential left-back options such as Spurs' Danny Rose and Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo, but don't bet against them returning to the fold for Sandro if Chelsea are rebuffed in their advances for him again.

Chelsea are closing in on one January transfer deal with a £15m bid for Everton contract rebel Ross Barkley but it is unclear over whether Sandro will join him at Stamford Bridge.

Sandro has made 94 appearances in all competitions for Juventus since his move there from Porto.

