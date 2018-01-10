REVEALED: Report Shows Full Breakdown of Add-Ons in Philippe Coutinho's £142m Barcelona Transfer

By 90Min
January 10, 2018

The full facts of the add-ons from Philippe Coutinho's £142m transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona have been revealed.

Spanish news publication El Periodico understands that around £35m of the overall cost to take Coutinho to Camp Nou will come about via a series of clauses and add-ons in the contract that the Brazil international signed upon joining on Monday.

Liverpool will nab themselves a handsome £4.5m when Coutinho reaches 25 senior appearances for La Blaugrana and, after the 25-year-old marks a centenary of games for Barca, they will earn around £18m.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Ernesto Valverde's side will also have to fork out around £4.5m each time Barcelona qualify for the Champions League in the next two seasons - Liverpool profiting from £9m when the current La Liga leaders inevitably make it to the group stages of UEFA's flagship European cup tournament.

If Barca go on to win the trophy, meanwhile, another £4.5m will be shelled out to Coutinho's former team - a surefire way for Reds fans to hope that Coutinho gets firing on all cylinders as soon as possible with the financial incentives on offer.

Coutinho will, however, have to wait around three weeks to make his debut for the Catalan giants after his medical showed up a slight thigh strain that had prevented him from featuring in the FA Cup third round victory over Merseyside rivals Everton last Friday.

The best chance Coutinho has of making his first appearance should come against Espanyol on February 2 or, failing that, the encounter with Getafe a week later.

Coutinho penned a five-and-a-half year deal with Barcelona on Sunday ahead of his official unveiling to the fans and media on Monday.

