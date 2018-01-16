Ex-Man Utd Ace Anderson Reveals What Impact Sir Alex Ferguson Had on His Career

Anderson has lifted the lid on his time with Manchester United - and how Sir Alex Ferguson was like a father to him.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who now plays for Internacional in his homeland, sat down with ESPN to talk about his career to date and spoke at length about his time at Old Trafford.

Anderson joined the Red Devils in July 2007 in a £28m transfer from Porto and credits Cristiano Ronaldo with helping him settle into life in Manchester with relative ease.

It is his comments on Ferguson, however, which draw the eye as Anderson explained just how important the legendary Scot was to his career in England's top flight.

He said: "He's the god of football. I played through injuries for him, stayed on the pitch when my legs were cut. I didn't care. When I was injured, I wanted to come back as soon as possible, but he'd try and stop me. He looked after players so well. I felt that he cared for me.

"He helped me settle, he gave me new contracts. I can't thank that man enough for what he did for me. He trusted me in big games when I was 18."

Anderson's big-money move to United came just seven years after his dad died of a heart attack in his home town of Porto Alegre.



Speaking candidly about the incident, the ex-Brazil international revealed that his father's passing had a huge bearing on his desire to become a football star.

He continued: "I had two choices when my dad died: Relax and be no one, or be strong and be someone. I wanted to earn money, but life was difficult at home.

"He was lovely, a quiet guy. I wanted my father to see me play professionally, to see how I did in my life. He never had money, he just worked. He made trollies for supermarkets. I have no photos of him, just a memory of being on a scooter with him."

Anderson won 10 trophies with United including four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League before Ferguson's retirement led to his time at United to come to an end.

A six-month loan move to Fiorentina in January 2014 signalled the end of his United spell and, but Anderson insists he has no regrets about where his career has taken him.

He added: "I feel like I've had a very good career. I had success at Gremio, at Porto and in Manchester. It's not easy to stay as long in Manchester as I did when you're a Brazilian.



"I have three or four years left playing. After that, I want to be close to my family. I have five children: Three girls and two boys. I am friends with the mothers. I want to be close to my home, to relax."