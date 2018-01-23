Zamalek President Reveals West Brom Have Agreed a Deal With Club to Sign Egyptian Defender Ali Gabr

The president of Egyptian side Zamalek has revealed West Brom have struck a deal with the club to sign Ali Gabr this January.

Gabr is the centre-back partner of current Baggies defender Ahmed Hegazi for the national side, and has a pretty good understanding with him, as showcased in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where they only conceded three goals en route to the final.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Club president Mortada Mansour has revealed that Gabr is to join up with the Midlands club on loan for the rest of the season, and they will then have the option to buy.

It would appear manager Alan Pardew recognises the need for defensive reinforcements, with Albion currently occupying 19th place in the Premier League table and Jonny Evans rumoured to be leaving this month.

The club are by no means the worst defensive team in the division - that record belongs to Stoke City - but it will be important going forward for the club to give themselves every chance of winning games by having a solid basis at the back.

BREAKING: Zamalek president Mortada Mansour announces they’ve reached an agreement with @WBA over the transfer of Ali Gabr. More to follow... #WBA pic.twitter.com/Q8PtFTxUPe — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) January 22, 2018

29-year-old Gabr has been with Zamalek since 2014 and has never before ventured outside of his homeland during his professional career.

He is set for his toughest challenge yet, with West Brom having struggled this season - but his experience of playing alongside Hegazi at international level may well help the Baggies' cause over the next few months of the season.